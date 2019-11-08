JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Carreras Limited (CAR) – Resignation and Appointment

Log in
Carreras Limited (CAR) – Resignation and Appointment

11/08/2019

Carreras Limited (CAR) has advised of the resignation of Mr. Arturo Campero as a Director and a member of their Audit Committee with effect from November 6, 2019.

CAR has also advised that Mr. Oliver Holmes was appointed to CAR's Audit Committee with effect from November 6, 2019.

CAR advised further that Mr. Campero's resignation from the Audit Committee was not a result of any disagreement in respect of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or any other material issue impacting on the Audit Committee or his ability to properly carry out the functions delegated by the Board.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 23:19:01 UTC
