JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Congratulations! April Walters of NCB Capital Markets Ltd Wins the 2nd Quarter Market Research Competition

08/13/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

April Walters is a Portfolio Strategist at NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM). She develops and executes investment strategies to increase revenues for NCBCM and its managed investment portfolios.

April's experience spans multiple financial institutions locally in the areas of Research, Trading and Asset Management. Prior to this appointment, she was a Senior Research & Investment Strategy Analyst at JN Fund Managers Limited and also gained experience working at the Bank of Jamaica and Sagicor Investments where she discovered her passion for investments.

April holds a Bachelor of Science with a Major in Economics and Finance from the University of West Indies, Jamaica and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) Level-2 candidate.

JSE's 2nd Quarter Market Research Competition:

For details on the Competition won by April Walters, please visit link below:

Earn Great Rewards, Boost Your Resume: JSE Stock Market Research Competition

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:16:06 UTC
