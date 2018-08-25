Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Derrimon Trading Company Limited (DTL) – Stock Split

08/25/2018 | 12:17am CEST

Derrimon Trading Company Limited (DTL) has advised that at its Annual General Meeting held on August 22, 2018, the following resolutions were approved:

Resolution 5 - Increase of Authorised Share Capital
'THAT the authorised share capital of the Company be increased from 800,400,000 shares to 8,200,400,000 shares by the creation of 7,400,000,000 ordinary shares each ranking pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares or stock units in the capital of the Company.'

Resolution 6 - 10:1 Stock Split
'THAT each of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company be subdivided into 10 ordinary shares with effect from the close of business on September 6, 2018 resulting in the total issued shares in the capital of the Company being increased from 273,336,067 ordinary shares of no par value to 2,733,360,670 ordinary shares of no par value.'

Resolution 7 - Conversion of Ordinary Shares to Stock Units
'THAT all ordinary shares in the capital of the Company once issued and allotted as of the date hereof and at anytime hereafter be and are hereby converted into stock units.'

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 22:16:07 UTC
