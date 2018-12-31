JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Everything Fresh Limited (EFRESH) – Signing of MOU for the Acquisition of a Local Meat Processor

Everything Fresh Limited (EFRESH) has advised that the Company has signed and entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and Letter of Intent with a local meat processor effective December 14, 2018.

'EFRESHexpects to complete the transaction on or before February 14, 2019 and will make a further announcement upon completion of the final details, post due diligence.

'This acquisition is expected to continue to vertically integrate EFRESH, reduce costs for final deliveries of products to customers, and to commence EFRESH's manufacturing arm in Q1 2019.

'EFRESHexpects to continue its acquisitive food sector roll-up strategy in 2019 with a collaborative approach, ' stated EFRESH.