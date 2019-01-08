Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Fontana Limited First Listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) for 2019.

01/08/2019 | 06:14pm EST

Fontana Limited (FTNA) on Tuesday, Janaury 8, 2019, listed its 1.249 billion ordinary shares on the JSE's Junior Market at a price of $1.88. This offer was oversubscribed by 278%.

The listing of Fontana increases the total listed companies to 37 and the total listed securities to 39 on the Junior Market. Including Fontana Limited, the total number of companies listed on the JSE now moves to 77, representing 107 securities.

With this listing, the market capitalization of the Junior Market increases from $139.8 billion to $141.1 billion.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 23:13:04 UTC
