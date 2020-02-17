Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : GraceKennedy Limited (GK) -Cash Offer to Purchase 313,191,734 Ordinary Stock Units in Key Insurance Company Limited

02/17/2020 | 06:32pm EST

GraceKennedy Limited's Extension of Closing Date Offer to Shareholders of Key Insurance Company Limited

GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that following their offer, which opened on January 27, 2020 and scheduled to close by 4:30 p.m.on February 12, 2020, that:

'Unfortunately, to date, the Directors' Circular has not been circulated to the shareholders in response to our Takeover Bid Circular dated January 20.2020. Accordingly, upon the request of the Board of Directors, we have decided to exercise our discretion to extend the offer period to ensure that the shareholders have the opportunity to receive all the information necessary to make an informed decision.

'We, therefore, write to advise that the Closing Date of the offer has been extended from 4:30 pm on February 17, 2020 to 4:430 pm on March 2, 2020.'

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 23:31:04 UTC
