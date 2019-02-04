JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : GraceKennedy Limited (GK) Stock Options

GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that pursuant to the terms of GK's 2009 Stock Option Plan for Directors, Managers and Employees, approved by the stockholders of the Company at an Annual General Meeting held on May 27, 2009, and as part of the Long Term Incentive Scheme for the employees of the Company, a director and seven officers within the Company acquired a total of 766,223 GK stocks on January 14 and 23, 2019.

GK further advised that in addition to the stock options exercised above, as a further part of the Long Term Incentive Scheme for employees, two directors and 18 officers of the Companyreceived a total of 524,014 GK stocks on January 25 & 28, 2019.