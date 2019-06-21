JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Her Excellency Ambassador Audrey P. Marks visits the JSE

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America and Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the Organization of American States (OAS) paid a courtesy call on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) to discuss with Mrs. Street Forrest, the Managing Director of the JSE areas of collaboration regarding the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE). They discussed three possible areas of collaboration these include, listing Diaspora projects on the JSSE, having the projects funded on the JSSE and organizing road shows in the USA.

Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE speaking after the meeting, stated that, 'we had an excellent meeting, where we agreed on areas of collaboration. We are sure that these areas will definitely bear fruit. We believe that we will be able to move forward in a positive way and the country should be much better off in the future based on our discussion'.

Her Excellency Ambassador Audrey Marks endorsed the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange as a tremendous avenue for change and one which should have a positive impact to induce growth and sustainability. She was satisfied with the outcome and she is looking forward to working with the JSE to ensure that Jamaica and the Diaspora will benefit from this collaboration.