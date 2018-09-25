Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Investors will Benefit from New Trade & Settlement Fee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:44pm CEST

Investors will benefit from a new trade and settlement fee arrangement which was approved by the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD). The current fixed Settlement charges on each side of a trade on the market will be removed. Instead, a fee of three (3) basis points of the value on each side of the trade will be charged. This change will take effect on October 1, 2018.

The JCSD decided to implement this fee structure in response to investors' feedback on the current practice of charging a settlement fee for each trade filled for an order. The new fee arrangement means that the cost for each order will be based on the value of that trade and the cost of the transaction will be based on the value despite the number of trades required to fill the order.

According to Ms. Andrea Kelly, JCSD's General Manager, 'This decision by the JCSD Board is positive for the market and small investors stand to benefit from this change. To attract our previous minimum settlement fee of J$110, an investor would need to be settling a trade value of just over J$366,000.00. We are working with our brokers to ensure a smooth implementation on the 1st of October.'

Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE, commenting on the change, stated, 'We constantly listen to the feedback from the market and ensure that we make improvements in the best interest of our customers. This change is in direct response to our investors. It is a positive change, which should result in more transactions across the floor of the Exchange as trade and settlement becomes more affordable'.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 17:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:59pCryzen LLC to exhibit and attend The Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
07:56pFACEBOOK : to spend $1 Bmore locally
AQ
07:55pHEXO CORP : . ships historic first adult-use cannabis order
AQ
07:55pCOLLINEAR : Qualcomm, NTT DoCoMo, and Deutsche Telekom to Round Out Panel Discussion on 5G Growth and Development at Mobile Future Forward 2018 Executive Summit
BU
07:54pTRACTOR SUPPLY : 4-H Partner to Provide Thousands of Youth Hands-on Learning Opportunities
AQ
07:54pCHUBB : Survey Finds Individuals Are Unprepared for the Risk of a Cyber Breach
PR
07:52pSHAKE SHACK : Food convention meets music festival with the debut of EEEEEATSCON
AQ
07:52pWashington State Invests $125,000 To Assist AIM Aerospace Innovation And Expansion
PR
07:51pFREEDOM INNOVATIONS : Expands its Hydraulic Ankle Technology to K2 Space with Kintrol Launch
BU
07:50pDUNKIN BRANDS : ' drops 'Donuts' from name in shift to coffee
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.