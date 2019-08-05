JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) – Additional Public Share Offer

JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) has advised that on August 2, 2019, their Board of Directors, via a Round Robin Resolution, approved a proposal for the Company to seek, at its next Annual General Meeting, the approval of its ordinary shareholders to issue up to 325,000,000 additional ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, ranking pari passu upon issue, in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

JMMBGL further states that the terms and conditions of such issue of additional ordinary shares are to be determined by the directors.