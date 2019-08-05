Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) – Additional Public Share Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) has advised that on August 2, 2019, their Board of Directors, via a Round Robin Resolution, approved a proposal for the Company to seek, at its next Annual General Meeting, the approval of its ordinary shareholders to issue up to 325,000,000 additional ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, ranking pari passu upon issue, in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

JMMBGL further states that the terms and conditions of such issue of additional ordinary shares are to be determined by the directors.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 20:29:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:05pDARDEN RESTAURANTS : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
05:05pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes Sale of 69,100-Square-Foot Industrial Warehouse in Medley, Florida for $9.75 Million
PU
05:05pDARDEN RESTAURANTS : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
05:05pDIODES INCORPORATED : INC /DEL/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:05pDOW INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pDASEKE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pUNIROYAL GLOBAL ENGINEERED PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pPARK-OHIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04pCHEESECAKE FACTORY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pNANOFLEX POWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Increases Profit, Cash -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group