JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) – Additional Public Share Offer

JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) has advised that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2019, the shareholders present and voting unanimously approved the resolution for the issuance of an additional 325,000,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, set out as Resolution 6 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting previously circulated.

JMMBGL further stated that 'Once all regulatory approvals are in place, the Company intends to offer the additional shares to the public on such terms and conditions as shall be determined by the Board of Directors.

'The additional capital will permit the Company to continue its organic and inorganic expansion and diversification through investments in other entities, whether by acquisition or strategic investments as well as provide the Company with greater financial flexibility to quickly take advantage of changing economic , regulatory and market conditions.'