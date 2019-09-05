JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) – Resignation and Appointment

JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) has advised that effective September 2, 2019, Mr. Dennis Harris resigned as a member from the JMMB Group Board Audit Committee.

JMMBGL states that Mr. Harris' decision to resign from the Audit Committee is to allow him the time needed to fulfil his other professional obligations. JMMBGL further advised that JMMB Group Board Chairman, Dr. Archibald Campbell, met with Mr.. Harris and is satisfied that his resignation is due to personal reasons.

Mr. Harris remains the Chairman of JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited, Chair of JMMB Group Risk Board Committee and a Director of JMMB Group Ltd, states JMMBGL.

JMMBGL also advises that Mr. H. Wayne Powell has been appointed a member of JMMBGL's Board Audit Committee, effective September 2, 2019.