Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSSE and the Consulate of Philadelphia Sign Letter of Intent to Seek Funding for Alpha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:22am EST

The Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) and the Consulate of Philadelphia signed a Letter of Intent to seek funding for the Alpha Institute to allow the school to be listed on the JSSE. The signing took place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Jamaica Stock Exchange's Multipurpose Building at 38A Harbour Street, Kingston.

Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE, speaking at the function stated, 'We appreciate your coming to witness the signing of the Letter of Intent on Cooperation between the Consular Representation in Philadelphia, USA and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange, which seeks to propel funding and support for the Social Stock Exchange in general but specifically, Alpha School of Music. This is an institution that has touched every Jamaican in some way through music, past, present and we expect, in the future. Through the JSSE, we hope that social donors will participate in the future growth and sustainability of this noble organization.'

Philadelphia's Honorary Consul Christopher Chaplin stated that there were a notable number of persons in the Jamaican Diaspora who wanted to assist with funding for Alpha and that, in addition to his Office, New York's Consul General Alsion Roach, and Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Audrey Marks, were keen to assist with the project and Jamaica on a whole. He further stated that in the MOU which would be signed later, there were specific targets that the Philadelphia Consulate intended to achieve.

Professor Neville Ying, Chairman of the JSSE and former Executive Director of the Jamaica Diaspora Institute, stated that the genesis for the signing of the Letter of Intent occurred at the Diaspora Conference held in Kingston in 2019, where the JSSE was highlighted and the Honorary Consul of Philadelphia was in attendance and saw the need to assist the Alpha Institute. Professor Ying said that apart from remittances, the main focus of the Diaspora are health and education and Alpha falls very smugly into this and he expects that the Diaspora would work hard to assist in generating funding for the Alpha Institute and the JSSE by extension.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade, Ambassador Marcia Yvette Gilbert-Roberts, stated that the Embassies wanted to assist Jamaica as they are committed to build their country. Ambassador Gilbert-Roberts congratulated the Honorary Consul Christopher Chaplin on the bold initiative that he was taking in assisting the Alpha Institute. She further stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade was committed to dealing with huge projects which would benefit and move Jamaica forward.

Sister Suzan Frazer thanked the Honorary Consul, the JSSE and the Ministry for the assistance that is being afforded to Alpha Institute as this is a welcome effort, because they would assist boys at Alpha that are already at risks and could fall through the cracks at any time. She further stated that Alpha Institute meets the needs of the boys where they are and shape them into respectable men of society. Therefore, any assistance that can help in their upliftment is quite welcome and appreciated.

-30-

CONTACT:
NEVILLE ELLIS
JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
TEL: (876) 967-3271
Fax: (876) 924-9090

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aLIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE : Board of Directors Appoints Edward Peña as Senior Vice President and Treasurer
PR
10:45aVostok new ventures ltd increases its outstanding bond loan by sek 150 million
GL
10:44aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Share repurchase
AQ
10:44aLEMAN MICRO DEVICES : Smartphones Can Detect Symptoms of Infection and Put Health Monitoring in Everyone's Hands
BU
10:43aKone out as Thyssenkrupp shortlists private equity for elevator division
RE
10:43aFLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
10:43aROK STARS : ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING Launches its 2020 Season with First Look at the FW43
PU
10:43aORCHESTRA PREMAMAN : Prémaman presents the reorganization plan to ensure its sustainable recovery.
PU
10:43aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
10:41aTOWER ONE WIRELESS : CEO to Present at NobleCon16
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5VERSARIEN PLC : VERSARIEN : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group