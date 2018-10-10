Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Broilers Group Limited (JBG)-Retirement of President of Jamaica Operations

10/10/2018 | 12:18am CEST

Jamaica Broilers Group Limited (JBG) has advised that Mr. Conley Salmon, President of Jamaica Operations, has opted to proceed on early retirement, effective October 3, 2018. Consequently, JBG's states, effective October 8, 2018, Mr. Dave Fairman, who is currently the President of the Haiti Operations, will assume responsibilities as Vice President of the Best Dressed Chicken Division of the Jamaica Operations. JBG further advised that Mr. Fairman will continue to report directly to Mr. Christopher Levy, President & CEO of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:17:08 UTC
