JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Broilers Group Limited (JBG) – Poultry Processing Plant Acquisition

Jamaica Broilers Group Limited (JBG) has advised as that the Company continues to expand its US operations:

Jamaica Broilers Group Limited continues to expand its US Operations through strategic acquisitions. Wincorp Properties, inc., a subsidiary of JBG, concluded the asset purchase agreement of Gentry's Poultry Company Inc. ( a poultry processing plant located in South Carolina, USA) on the 18th day of September 2019. The Company took over the day to day operations of the plant with immediate effect and will rebrand it as The Best Dressed Chicken. This acquisition will allow the Company's other USA poultry operations to expand and now gives JBG a fully vertically integrated poultry operation in the United States.

'The closing price of the acquisition is less than ten per cent (10%) of JBG's net worth and is therefore not material,' states JBG.