JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) Declares Dividend

Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) has advised that their Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 7, 2018, considered and approved that quarterly preference dividends be declared payable on April 1, 2019, to shareholders on record as at the close of business on March 15, 2019, on the undermentioned classes of preference shares. The ex-dividend date is March 14, 2019.

$0.035 on the 7% Cumulative Preference Shares 'B'

$0.025 on the 5% Cumulative Preference Shares 'C'

$0.025 on the 5% Cumulative Preference Shares 'D'

$0.03 on the 6% Cumulative Preference Shares 'E'