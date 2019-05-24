Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) Declares Dividend on Preference Shares

05/24/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) JPS has advised that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on March 28, 2019 considered and approved that quarterly preference dividends be declared payable on July 1, 2019 to shareholders on record at the close of business on June 14, 2019 on the under mentioned classes of Preference Shares.

$0.035 on the 7% Cumulative Preference Shares 'B'
$0.025 on the 5% Cumulative Preference Shares 'C'
$0.025 on the 5% Cumulative Preference Shares 'D'
$0.03 on the 6% Cumulative Preference Shares 'E

The ex-dividend date is June 13, 2019.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:52:09 UTC
