Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Stock Exchange 42nd Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

The 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the offices of the JSE, 38A Harbour Street, Kingston at 1:00 p.m. The meeting commenced with the JSE's Chairman, Mr. Ian McNaughton, giving his report on the financial performance of the JSE and stating that the JSE was once again accorded by Bloomberg as the best performing Exchange in the world (2018). The Chairman stated that 2018 was another successful year for the JSE.

The Managing Director of the JSE, Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest gave an overview of the company's performance for 2018. She noted that apart from being the number one performing Stock Exchange in the world, the Stock Exchange was also given the Private Sector Champion Award by SEBI, the Stock Exchange was signatory to the United Nation Global Compact, which endorses Women Empowerment and the University Council accredited the JSE e-Campus Post Graduate Diploma.

Turning to the performance of the Exchange Mrs. Street Forrest, explained to shareholders that all indicators increased in 2018. The Cess revenue increased by 73.1%, net profit increased by 192.4 million or 86.9%, earnings per share moved from 0.31 cents to 0.59 cents a 90.3% increase and the JSE stock price had a 46.6% increase, moving from $7.00 in 2017 to $10.26 in 2018. She also noted that the Stock Exchange was expecting to see another stellar performance in 2019 and all the indicators are pointing in that direction. Some of the deliverables she noted for 2019 will be to migrate to the new NASDAQ trading platform, upgrading of technology, the launch of digital asset platform and the launch of corporate governance index.

The AGM was not without its share of excitement. During the question and answer session, shareholders made their observations, asked the Board of Directors and Management some pointed questions and expressed their concerns.

All resolutions were voted on and all passed unanimously by the shareholders.

At a special board meeting immediately after the AGM, Mr. Ian McNaughton was returned as the Chairman of the Exchange and Mr. Livingstone Morrison was elected as the new Deputy Chairman.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 22:18:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:39pITALY : Where An Innovation Renaissance Continues to Flourish
PU
07:36pTOREX GOLD RESOURCES : Announces the Results of Its 2019 Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
07:33pPUDO : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Outlook
AQ
07:31pInvestor LGIM dumps ExxonMobil from its Future World funds
RE
07:31pKARO PHARMA : acquires Trimb for MSEK 3,400 and intends to carry out a rights issue of approximately MSEK 1,500
AQ
07:25pVULCAN MATERIALS : CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
PR
07:19pGOLDEN POWER : Other - Miscellaneous
PU
07:17pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Momo, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:10pMistango River Resources - Announces Private Placement Financing and Sale of NSR
NE
07:10pSEC Wins Jury Trial Against Broker Charged With Defrauding Customers
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
4WIPRO : WIPRO : NYSE Corporate Governance Report 2019 (PDF)
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combinati..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About