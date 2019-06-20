JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Stock Exchange 42nd Annual General Meeting

The 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the offices of the JSE, 38A Harbour Street, Kingston at 1:00 p.m. The meeting commenced with the JSE's Chairman, Mr. Ian McNaughton, giving his report on the financial performance of the JSE and stating that the JSE was once again accorded by Bloomberg as the best performing Exchange in the world (2018). The Chairman stated that 2018 was another successful year for the JSE.

The Managing Director of the JSE, Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest gave an overview of the company's performance for 2018. She noted that apart from being the number one performing Stock Exchange in the world, the Stock Exchange was also given the Private Sector Champion Award by SEBI, the Stock Exchange was signatory to the United Nation Global Compact, which endorses Women Empowerment and the University Council accredited the JSE e-Campus Post Graduate Diploma.

Turning to the performance of the Exchange Mrs. Street Forrest, explained to shareholders that all indicators increased in 2018. The Cess revenue increased by 73.1%, net profit increased by 192.4 million or 86.9%, earnings per share moved from 0.31 cents to 0.59 cents a 90.3% increase and the JSE stock price had a 46.6% increase, moving from $7.00 in 2017 to $10.26 in 2018. She also noted that the Stock Exchange was expecting to see another stellar performance in 2019 and all the indicators are pointing in that direction. Some of the deliverables she noted for 2019 will be to migrate to the new NASDAQ trading platform, upgrading of technology, the launch of digital asset platform and the launch of corporate governance index.

The AGM was not without its share of excitement. During the question and answer session, shareholders made their observations, asked the Board of Directors and Management some pointed questions and expressed their concerns.

All resolutions were voted on and all passed unanimously by the shareholders.

At a special board meeting immediately after the AGM, Mr. Ian McNaughton was returned as the Chairman of the Exchange and Mr. Livingstone Morrison was elected as the new Deputy Chairman.