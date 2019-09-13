JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) – Passing of Director L. Garth Kiddoe

Log in
Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) – Passing of Director L. Garth Kiddoe

09/13/2019

The Board of Directors, management and staff of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. L. Garth Kiddoe, who transitioned on September 6, 2019.

Mr. Kiddoe, who was a member of the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Chairman of the Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited and JCSD Trustee Services Limited and also Chairman of the Board of Governors of the JSE e-Campus, spent fourteen (14) years of devoted service to the growth and development of the JSE Group, and the wider financial services sector.

Mr. Kiddoe was an astute professional and a Christian gentleman who exuded humility and selflessness in the execution of his responsibilities. The JSE Group extends deepest sympathy to his family and friends during their bereavement.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 21:31:04 UTC
