Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Stock Exchange's Business and Trading Hours Remain the Same

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) wishes to advise all investors and the general public that the Company will be following the advisory of the Office of the Prime Minister for companies' employees to work remotely where possible.

In view of this development, please be advise that the JSE's operating hours will remain unchanged. Normal services will continue to be provided Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Market Opening and trading hours will continue Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
However, the JSE is asking the public to use electronic means to keep in touch with the Exchange.

As the JSE continues to monitor and respond to COVID-19; for further updates, we are encouraging all investors to contact their brokers for information and to visit the JSE's website at: www.jamstockex.com or, e-mail: communications@jamstockex.com.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 20:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:10pTRUIST FINANCIAL : commits $250,000 to Atlanta Braves' Relief Fund
PR
05:10pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Fair Isaac Corporation
BU
05:09pESTEE LAUDER : Withdraws Fiscal Year Guidance, Citing Impact From Coronavirus
DJ
05:09pPrecision Spine® Launches Nationally the SureLOK™ MIS 3L Percutaneous Screw System Offering Surgeons Outstanding Versatility and Flexibility
BU
05:08pHANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)
PU
05:08pHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Current report
PU
05:08pCHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pDYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pOVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Provides a Corporate Update
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
4PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group