JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Jamaica Stock Exchange's Business and Trading Hours Remain the Same

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) wishes to advise all investors and the general public that the Company will be following the advisory of the Office of the Prime Minister for companies' employees to work remotely where possible.

In view of this development, please be advise that the JSE's operating hours will remain unchanged. Normal services will continue to be provided Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Market Opening and trading hours will continue Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

However, the JSE is asking the public to use electronic means to keep in touch with the Exchange.

As the JSE continues to monitor and respond to COVID-19; for further updates, we are encouraging all investors to contact their brokers for information and to visit the JSE's website at: www.jamstockex.com or, e-mail: communications@jamstockex.com.