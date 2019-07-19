Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) – Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

07/19/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) has advised that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, 85 Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston 5, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purpose:

  • To increase the authorized shares of the Company from 5000,000,000 ordinary shares to 1,000,000,000.00 ordinary shares.

Accordingly, the Company is asked to consider and if thought fit, pass the following Ordinary Resolution:

'BE IT RESOLVED THAT the authorized ordinary shares in the Company be and is hereby increased from 5000,000,000 to 1,000,000,000.00 shares.'

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 14:44:01 UTC
