JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) – Rights Issue Decision

07/11/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) has advised that after a meeting of their Board of Directors on June 11, 2019, it was agreed that Kingston Properties will seek the approval of its shareholders to increase its share capital by an increase in its authorized shares to 1,000,000,000 shares up from 500,000,000 shares.

KPREIT stated that the increase in share capital is to facilitate a renounceable rights issue of ordinary shares and that approval will be sought at an extra ordinary general meeting.

The Company further advised that the date, time and location will be published in short order in keeping with Company's articles, the Companies Act and the requirements of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 22:49:03 UTC
