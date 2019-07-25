JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Mrs. Alsion Roach Wilson, newly appointed Consul General designate to NY, makes courtesy call at the JSE

Mrs. Alsion Roach Wilson, newly appointed Consul General designate to New York makes courtesy call on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on July 25, 2019, to discuss areas of collaboration regarding the JSE Group, with special focus on the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE). They discussed four possible areas for collaboration: engaging the Jamaican Diaspora to invest in the markets; listing Diaspora projects on the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange for funding; organizing road shows in the USA and opening the Stock Market Game to Caribbean students residing in the USA.

Mrs. Alsion Roach Wilson, whose expertise is in Finance, expressed enthusiasm to further expose Jamaica's financial sector to persons in the Diaspora and in so doing work closely with the JSE to build closer ties between the Diaspora and Jamaica.

'We are looking forward to working with the Consul General not only to build the JSE but to build Jamaica's social sector, which can be done through the JSSE. The JSE wants to have a reciprocal relationship with the Diaspora so that members of the Diaspora can realize that they can make returns in Jamaica through the No. 1 Stock Exchange,' said Miss Andrea Kelly, General Manager of the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD), a JSE subsidiary.

The next meeting with Mrs. Roach Wilson will be for the organization of the road shows in the 33 Districts of New York and for persons inside the Diaspora to attend the JSE's Annual Conference to be held in Kingston, January 21-23, 2020.