JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Parking for Attendees – JSE's Open House Expo

Open House Expo Invitation

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) wishes to advise members of the public interested in attending its Open House Investor Expo that all are welcome. The Expo is being held at its location at 40 Harbour Street, Downtown, Kingston, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Confirmation of registrations

The JSE has received an abundance of interests and a great number of registrations from persons desirous of attending the Open House and consequently will unable to respond to everyone directly. Therefore, you will be welcome whether or not you have received a confirmation.

Available Parking

There is limited parking available at 40 Harbour Street; however, additional parking for the Open House is at following locations:

 Exchange Place - This is road that runs parallel to the main entrance to the JSE

 Gold Street - This is the road that runs parallel to the rear of the JSE

 *Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Parking Lot #20. *There will be a shuttle service from BOJ's Parking Lot to and from 40 Harbour Street (JSE)

Please come and enjoy the event.