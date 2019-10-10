Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Proven Investments Limited (PROVEN) – Sale of 68,627,460 Ordinary Shares in Access Financial Services Limited

10/10/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

Proven Investments Limited (PROVEN) has advised that further to the Prospectus delivered to the Jamaica Stock Exchange on September 20,2019 in respect of the 'Sale of 68,627,460 Ordinary Shares in Access Financial Services Limited by PROVEN Investments Limited', was fully subscribed by participants, closed early and was completed at approximately 11:00 am on Friday, September 27, 2019.

'Resulting from the sale, Proven Investments Limited will recognize an exceptional gain in excess of Twenty Million US Dollars (USD$20M),' states PROVEN.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 23:05:01 UTC
