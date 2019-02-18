Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Proven Investments Limited (PROVEN) – Share Acquisition of Dream Entertainment Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 09:47am EST

Proven Investments Limited (PROVEN) PROVEN has advised that the Company's total equity holdings in Dream Entertainment Limited, now stands at 2,500 units which represent 20% of the participating voting shares in Dream Entertainment Limited.

PROVEN has also advised that the purpose of the acquisition is to generate dividend income. Dream Entertainment Limited will now be characterized as an associated company of PROVEN.

'As at the date hereof, Proven Investments Limited does not intend to acquire control of the business nor majority shareholding of Dream Entertainment Ltd. Should we intend to do so, it will be communicated in writing to the Jamaica Stock Exchange,' PROVEN states.

PROVEN advises that the Company is incorporated in St Lucia as an International Business Company (IBC) pursuant to the International Business Companies Act, Cap. 12.14 of St. Lucia. The Company's registered office is located at 20 Micoud Street, Castries, St. Lucia.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 14:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aCISCO : How Cisco's Talent Brand Brought Life to our New Employee Videos
PU
10:42aTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purchase of treasury shares
PU
10:42aGARMIN : 25th Anniversary of GPS 155 Milestone
PU
10:40aGERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:39a#NOTOMBS : Saudi 'bid' prompts calls for boycott by Man United fans
AQ
10:38aFIRSTRAND : Nigerian lawyer accepts US$1 million settlement, but still takes on FirstRand
AQ
10:38aSTOLT NIELSEN S A : Share buy-back by Stolt-Nielsen Limited
AQ
10:38aGENZE : Joins Mahindra Automotive North America
BU
10:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - lonmin plc
PU
10:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sibanye gold limited
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
2VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
3COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
5FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.