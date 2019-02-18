JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Proven Investments Limited (PROVEN) – Share Acquisition of Dream Entertainment Limited

Proven Investments Limited (PROVEN) PROVEN has advised that the Company's total equity holdings in Dream Entertainment Limited, now stands at 2,500 units which represent 20% of the participating voting shares in Dream Entertainment Limited.

PROVEN has also advised that the purpose of the acquisition is to generate dividend income. Dream Entertainment Limited will now be characterized as an associated company of PROVEN.

'As at the date hereof, Proven Investments Limited does not intend to acquire control of the business nor majority shareholding of Dream Entertainment Ltd. Should we intend to do so, it will be communicated in writing to the Jamaica Stock Exchange,' PROVEN states.

PROVEN advises that the Company is incorporated in St Lucia as an International Business Company (IBC) pursuant to the International Business Companies Act, Cap. 12.14 of St. Lucia. The Company's registered office is located at 20 Micoud Street, Castries, St. Lucia.