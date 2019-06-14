JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Proven Investments Limited (ProvenJA) – Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Proven Investments Limited (ProvenJA) has advised that Mr. Mark Gumpright has been appointed to the post of Chief Executive Officer for International Financial Planning (Cayman) Limited (IFP), effective 11th June 2019. IFP is a wholly owned subsidiary of PROVEN stemming from an acquisition in August 2018. ProvenJA states:

'Proven Investments Limited is incorporated in St. Lucia as an International Business Company ('IBC') pursuant to the International Business Companies Act, Cap.12.14 of St. Lucia. the company's registered office is located at 20 Micoud Street, Castries, St. Lucia.

'International Financial Planning (Cayman) Ltd. (IFP) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PROVEN Investments Limited (PIL) stemming from an acquisition in August 2018. IFP was founded in 2000 and is a licensed securities dealer and independent financial planning company with offices in Bermuda, BVI and the Cayman Islands; providing impartial, independent investment advice on a range of products and strategies best suited for individuals and corporations.

'We hereby notify the Jamaica Stock Exchange that Mr. Mark Gumpright has been appointed to the post of chief Executive Officer for IFP (Cayman) Limited effective 11th June 2019.

'As the CEO for IFP (Cayman) Limited, Mr. Gumpright will lead the development and execution of IFP's long-term strategy with a view to creating continued value for stakeholders and building the brand and its reach in Cayman, Bermuda, BVI and further afield.'