JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Ready, Set, Go! Public Stock Market Game Gives You $100,000.00 to Trade Demo Portfolio

The Jamaica Stock Exchange's public stock market game is now opened for participation by members of the public at large. If you are an investor seeking to better your stock picks, or new to the stock market, the Public Game is right for you.

The Public Game is a trading platform that replicates the live stock market and is made available to both beginners and advanced traders to comfortably demo stock trading to promote a better understanding of how the stock market works as a vehicle for wealth creation and wealth retention, as well as to allow existing and potential market investors to develop and refine their trading ideas and skills in a risk free environment.

You can start at anytime throughout the life of this Game, which runs from August 2, 2019 to July 31, 2020 (one year).

Interested in developing and building your knowledge and dexterity to buy and sell shares for profit? Simply register with a user name and email address. You need no pre-approval, recommendation or skill set to get started.

On completing the brief registration process, you'll receive a virtual trading account with J$100,000.00 (virtual money). However, ensure we can conveniently contact you by email and telephone as their are prizes, surprises and other material information that is provided to this community of stock market traders.

Please review the following material below before you get started:

How to Get Started

Compete and Win Real Money

Basic Summary and Rules of the Game

Persons not approved to participate in the Game

How to get started

Visit the JSE website's homepage at www.jamstockex.com and Register for a Free Account or sign in. ( Look at the top right of the homepage to select this feature).

Look at the top right of the homepage to select this feature). Fill out the required sections: i. username; ii. email address & iii. security feature (the latter to ensure the registration is not a spam).

NEXT STEP . A registration confirmation will be sent to the email address provided. Follow the instructions in your email (click the link to enter your user name and password). You are now registered . Return to the JSE website's homepage, click on MY JSE icon to access the webpage with the Stock Market Games. Please select Jamaica Stock Exchange Public Game 2019/2020. Follow the instructions:

*KEY: Always remember to select the Join Game whenever you decide to buy, sell or review your status.

.

Winners

You are free to approach the Game as a competition or as a learning tool.

The winners will be the traders with the three highest portfolio values at the end of the Game First Place Prize: Cash Award of J$100,000.00 Second Place Prize: Cash Award of J$50,000.00 Third Place Prize: Cash Award of $25,000.00

 *To give everyone a chance of winning, a trader can only win one prize .



Basic Summary and Rules of the Game (Read and review carefully):

This is a simulation game that replicates the live stock market.

This Public Game runs from August 2, 2019 to July 31, 2019 (one year).

The investment capital provided is 100,000.00 virtual funds to invest in ordinary stocks listed on the JSE's Main and Junior markets.

You can join the Game at any time throughout the duration of this Game. You can have as many entries as you like.

The stock prices are based on real time market closing prices.

This condition is possible the most important rule to remember. You can trade only after the live market closes . Whereas the live market hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday to Friday; trading in the virtual stock market game (buying and selling) stocks can only be facilitated from 1:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.(midnight), that trading day.

. Whereas the live market hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday to Friday; trading in the virtual stock market game (buying and selling) stocks can only be facilitated from 1:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.(midnight), that trading day. Acceptable trades must mimic live market activities and therefore must be done on the very same day that the stock traded in the live market. This means you can only buy or sell stocks (either less than or up to the same amount which were bought or sold that day, subject to your portfolio capitalization).

All buy and sell orders must be a minimum of 100 shares of the selected stock (s) and will attract all fees and GCT.

The Game will provide a summary page showing the ranking of each individual based on portfolio performance and value.

Individuals will be able to view portfolio summaries, stock performance, order details and transaction history.

It is the responsibility of the trader to learn and abide by all rules.

It is the responsibility of the trader to conduct their own research. Information is available about the listed companies on the JSE's website.

GENERAL REMINDERS : Only the day's traded share volume will be available for purchase. Portfolio value will be based on the end of day real time pricing. No Interest is paid on cash balance in the portfolio. Individuals will not be allowed to reset their portfolio. Return on the portfolio will be aligned with Corporate Actions such as bonus, stock, split et cetera. Prices should be in accordance with the Exchange's Circuit Breaker rule which stipulates that stocks should not be traded +/- 15% of previous day's closing prices.

:

Persons not authorized to participate in the Game

The game is opened to all individuals Except the following persons: