JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Rule Orientation Session – Stanley Motta Limited – August 31, 2018

Mr. Richard Grizzle and Mr. Reynard Whyte, Market Surveillance and Compliance Officers of the Regulatory & Market Oversight Division (RMOD) conducted a Rule Orientation Session with members of the Stanley Motta Limited (SML) Team on Friday, August 31, 2018 at the offices of SML. In photo are:

Front Row (Left to Right): SML Team: Melissa Davies - Assistant to Chairman & CEO, Tina Smart - Property Manager, Panceta Murray - Corporate Secretary, Melanie Subratie - Chairman and CEO.

Back Row (Left to Right): Richard Grizzle, Market Surveillance and Compliance Officer - RMOD, Reynard Whyte, Market Surveillance and Compliance Officer - RMOD, Marvin Burgess, Accountant - SML