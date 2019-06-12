JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) – Corporate Advisory

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited - Corporate Advisory

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) has advised that the Company intends to provide funding to two (2) Companies and has signed two (2) Term Sheets with the principals of these Companies, setting out the intended terms of these transactions. It is intended that these transactions will be finalized, and final agreements executed, within the next thirty (30) days.

SSLVC further advised that the Companies involved in these transactions are (1) Radiant Energy Co. Ltd. ('Radiant') and (2) Alpha Imaging Ltd. ('Alpha').

SSLVC also advised that the Radiant transaction involves SSLVC lending specified sums to Radiant to be repaid by the end of a 9-month period. If not repaid at the end of this period, SSLVC will have the ability to obtain a 30% ordinary equity stake in Radiant.

The Alpha Transaction involves SSLVC acquiring a 20% ordinary equity stake in Alpha.