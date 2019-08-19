JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) – Submission of Fourth Quarter Financial Statements and Notice of Delay

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) - Fourth Quarter Financial Statements Submission

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) has advised that pursuant to its advisory to the public on June 19, 2019 of the change of the Company's year end to June 30, 2019, the Board of Directors of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited ('SSLVC' or the 'Company') wishes to advise that in accordance with the Jamaica Stock Exchange ('JSE') Junior Market Rules Amendment Part 4(1), (a)(ii), the Company has elected to exercise its option to submit its fourth quarter audited financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2019 within 90 days of the end of the quarter.

Further, the Company wishes to advise that the fourth quarter unaudited financial statements which must be submitted within 45 days at the end of such quarter will be delayed due to adjustments to be made to the financial records for the period January through to June 2019.

SSLVC anticipates that the unaudited financial statements will be submitted on or before August 20, 2019. The Company also stated that this delay will not impact the submission of their annual audited financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2019 as per the above advisory and that a notice will be placed on or before August 14, 2019 in the Jamaica Observer.