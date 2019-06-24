Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : SSL Venture Capital Limited (SSLVC) – Application for Suspension of Trading

06/24/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

SSL Venture Capital Limited (SSLVC) has applied to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) for a suspension of trading for the period June 20, 2019 to August 14, 2019.

The application for suspension was made in response to the concerns raised by the JSE in its letter dated June 6, 2019, in relation to the Auditor's Report filed on June 4, 2019 for the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

SSLVC has advised that the period of suspension will be used to:

(1) resolve the issues raised and address the breach,

(2) implement appropriate policies and procedures to ensure that these issues do not recur and;

(3) submit a modified or restated report that is in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the JSE Junior Market Rules.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 17:00:12 UTC
