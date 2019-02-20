Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) Management Changes

02/20/2019 | 09:34am EST

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that the Company has restructured its Enterprise Risk Management & Compliance Department (ERMC) in keeping with its strategy to improve its business.

SJ further advised that effective March 22, 2019, Miss Hope Wint, Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management & Compliance will demit office and Mrs. Danielle Davidson will join the Group to head the Unit with effect from March 25, 2019. Mrs. Davidson will operate as Chief Risk Officer and Compliance Officer.

'Mrs Davidson who was selected by a special search committee has over ten (10) years experience in management positions in the areas of Compliance and Risk Management,' SJ stated.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:33:06 UTC
