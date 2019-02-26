JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) Senior Management Changes

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that in keeping with its strategy to transform its immediate business objectives, SJ will be making changes to its operating structure.

Accordingly, two (2) senior officer, Mrs. Simone Walker, Vice President - Group Marketing and Mr Philip Armstrong Executive Vice President - Strategy and Innovation and Chief Technology Officer, will demit office on February 28, 2019 and May 24,2019, respectively.

Mrs. Alysia Moulton White will head the Group Marketing Department in the capacity of Assistant Vice President Group Marketing. A new role - Chief Information Officer - has been established to drive the digitization strategy of the Group. The Company is in the process of recruiting a new candidate to fill this position.