Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Stationery and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) – Resignation and Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

Stationery and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) has advised that due to personal reasons, on August 8, 2019, Mr. Gary Hendrickson resigned as an Independent Director of SOS. In doing so, he has given up his position as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee as well as his positions on both the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees.

SOS has also advised that on August 8, 2019, Mr. Jermaine Deans was appointed as an Independent Director of SOS. In doing so, he has been appointed as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and will be a member on both the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 23:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:02pWASHINGTON FEDERAL : Investor Presentation, June 30, 2019
PU
09:02pCOSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : 2019 Guidance Update
PU
09:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP)
BU
08:59pFed Chief Judge Orders Recast of Trial Judges in Deadlocked SEC Case
GL
08:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of major holdings
PU
08:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Dates of directors' meeting 2019 interim results announcement on 30 august 2019
PU
08:56pWELLING : Edvantage Group Announced Historic High in Huashang College's 2019 Student Enrollment
AQ
08:53pALLIANZ : Unit to Invest $150 Million in Project Managed by Godrej Group
DJ
08:52pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction - issuance of consideration shares by a subsidiary to acquire target asset
PU
08:52pTENDER/ ACQUISITION/ TAKEOVER/ PURCHASE OFFER : : Voluntary
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL INC : VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results - C..
2Singapore Cuts 2019 GDP Growth Estimate After 2Q Contraction
3PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION : PROSPECT CAPITAL : Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4...
4GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Second Quarter Results
5BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group