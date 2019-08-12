JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Stationery and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) – Resignation and Appointment

Stationery and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) has advised that due to personal reasons, on August 8, 2019, Mr. Gary Hendrickson resigned as an Independent Director of SOS. In doing so, he has given up his position as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee as well as his positions on both the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees.

SOS has also advised that on August 8, 2019, Mr. Jermaine Deans was appointed as an Independent Director of SOS. In doing so, he has been appointed as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and will be a member on both the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees.