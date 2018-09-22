JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Stock Exchange has a New Logo and Tagline for its 50th Anniversary Celebrations

'50 Years Strong: Cultivating Economic Growth, Celebrating Our Past and Embracing Our Future'

(KINGSTON September 21, 2018): The Jamaica Stock Exchange will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2019 and as a prelude to this celebration the Stock Exchange unveiled its 50th Anniversary logo and tagline to the public at a Bell Ringing Ceremony at its head office at 40 Harbour Street, today. At this event, the JSE took the opportunity to unveil its App for Apple devices.

In welcoming persons to the Exchange and speaking to the events that the Stock Exchange will hosting in 2019, Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE, told the audience that '2019 marks a major milestone in the history of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. 2019 is our 50th Anniversary celebration and we will be celebrating in style and appropriately, as not many companies are able to achieve this milestone. Statistics show that 90% of every company that starts fail. However, the Stock Exchange has not only managed to survive but has made and continue to make significant contributions to the Jamaican economy of which we are extremely proud.'

Mrs. Street Forrest went on to list some of activities that will be undertaken during 2019, among which are:

The JSE's Annual Conference from January 22-24, 2019 at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel

Church Services

5K Run where proceeds will be donated to charity

50th Anniversary Limited Edition Publication

A Customer Appreciation Day and

Market Meet the Market

Chair of the Logo Committee, Mrs. Kadyll McNaught-Hermitt, speaking at the event stated, 'In unveiling this logo and theme, we are telling the JSE's story: the story of a fair, efficient and transparent stock market. We are telling the story of the vision of the founding members in 1969, when they opened the doors of JSE in making the stock market in Jamaica a reality. We are telling the story of the resilience of our past and present Board of Directors, Management Team and Staff and our Member Dealers who have weathered many storms but remain strong and resolute.'

Mr. Garth Kiddoe, Chairman of the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD), spoke to a recent achievement in the JSE's history; the accreditation of the e-Campus Post Graduate Diploma by the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ). He stated that this is a great milestone by the JSE and will redound to the benefit of the JSE over the long run.

Miss Suzette McNaught, IT Manager took the opportunity to unveil the JSE App for Apple devices. She explained the features of the App to the audience and encouraged users within Jamaica, the Caribbean and the world to download the App and to keep in touch with current activities in our market. She asked the audience to provide feedback to allow for improvement where necessary.

The Chairman of the JSE, Mr. Ian McNaughton, in his closing remarks stated 'The financial industry, it is thought, is made up of people who produce investment deals, create investment products and make money for companies and the investing public. However, today proves that we are much more than that as we have unleashed a part of our creative side to the public. I would like to use this opportunity to remind us of the achievements of the Exchange. In 2015, we were voted the Number One Stock Exchange in the world, although we are a very small Stock Exchange by international standards. Since then we are still within the top 10 ranking of stock exchanges in the world. As we Jamaicans would say 'wi little, but wi tallahwah'.

The winners of the logo and tagline competition were, Miss Kaydene Cammock who walked away with the logo prize while Miss Charlene Steer and Miss Charlene Myers were declared joint winners for the tagline.

