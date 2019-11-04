JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Appoints New Audit Committee Chair

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that Mr. W. David McConnell has been named as the new Chair of SVL's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

'This, consequent on the resignation of Board Director and Audit Committee Chair, Mr. Ansel Howell from the following companies, Supreme ventures Limited, Prime Sports (Jamaica) Limited, Supreme Ventures Enterprise Inc., Supreme Ventures Guyana Holdings Inc. and PostToPost Betting Limited effective today, November 01, 2019', SVL stated.

'Mr. Howell who has been a Director with the group since 2017 advised the Board that his decision to resign was in no way influenced or associated with any matter before the Committee but is due solely to personal reasons and commitments,' SVL further stated.