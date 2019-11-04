Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Appoints New Director

11/04/2019 | 06:40pm EST

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised of the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Mouttet as their newest Board Director.

'A previous Director of the Supreme Ventures Board, Mr. Mouttet is the major shareholder and Chairman of Agri-Link Ltd, a main supplier to the meat industry in Trinidad and Tobago. He is also the owner of Tropical Self Storage and is a Director of Zodiac International Investments & Holdings Limited which holds shares in Supreme.

'The Chairman noted that Mr. Mouttet brings a wealth of experience in the gaming industry as well as international marketing and strategy. He stated that 'We are very pleased to welcome him back to Supreme Ventures Board of Directors, and look forward to his contributions as we move the Company further into a major growth and expansion phase', states SVL.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 23:39:00 UTC
