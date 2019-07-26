JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Declares Dividend

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that their Board of Directors confirmed that a dividend amount of twenty two cents (0.22¢) per stock unit be paid to shareholders as per the following resolutions:-
1. 'That an interim ordinary dividend of twenty-two cents (0.22¢) per stock unit is hereby declared payable on September 6, 2019 out of retained earnings to all shareholders on record at August 22, 2019.' Ex-date August 21, 2019.
2. 'That to facilitate the dividend payment to stockholders, Ms. Colleen Morris the Company's Registrar will have access and be empowered to request information, place stop-orders, and to remove stop-orders as necessary.'
