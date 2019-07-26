JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Declares Dividend

Log in
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Declares Dividend

07/26/2019

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that their Board of Directors confirmed that a dividend amount of twenty two cents (0.22¢) per stock unit be paid to shareholders as per the following resolutions:-

1. 'That an interim ordinary dividend of twenty-two cents (0.22¢) per stock unit is hereby declared payable on September 6, 2019 out of retained earnings to all shareholders on record at August 22, 2019.' Ex-date August 21, 2019.

2. 'That to facilitate the dividend payment to stockholders, Ms. Colleen Morris the Company's Registrar will have access and be empowered to request information, place stop-orders, and to remove stop-orders as necessary.'

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2019 00:09:01 UTC
