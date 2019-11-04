Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Implements New Management Structure

11/04/2019 | 06:40pm EST

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that SVL has implemented a New Management Structure and released the following statement:

'The Board of Directors of Supreme Ventures Limited today [November 1, 2019] announced the streamlining of their group of companies in preparation for more aggressive expansion across the region. President & CEO Ann-Dawn Young Sang will spearhead the regional implementation, supported by heads of two new operational divisions in SVL's wholly owned subsidiary Prime Sports (Jamaica) Limited - Gaming and Operations and Shared Services. The divisions will be headed by Xesus Johnston and Dennis Chung as Co-CEO's of Prime Sports with responsibility for the two new divisions respectively.

'Young Sang will remain President & CEO, and maintain her positions on the Boards of SVL, Prime Sports (Jamaica) Limited, Supreme Ventures Racing & Entertainment Limited and Supreme Ventures Enterprises in Guyana.

'The company's expansion plans are largely being driven by the build out of operations in their newest subsidiary in Guyana, and in other opportunities. The company has made major investments in their Jamaican infrastructure in preparation to support the coming additions.

'Co-CEO's Dennis Chung and Xesus Johnston both come to their new positions with a wealth of experience and proven track records in their career backgrounds. Chung, former CEO of the PSOJ and current Chairman of the NSWMA, is a well known author, political and financial commentator and has been SVL's CFO for the past 20 months.

'Johnston has been in the role of SVP Gaming Operations since the beginning of 2019, and has successfully strengthened the company's retail, sports betting and gaming lounge operations during that time. Having held the role of Commercial Director - Global Airtime and Transactions for 11 counties for Facey Telecoms, and previously General Manager of Jamaica Beverages Limited, Johnston's leadership history prepares him well for this new role.

''We are looking forward to this next chapter in the Supreme Ventures story; we are strengthening our team and building our capabilities to enable our continued development through regional expansion. This move enables us to leverage our talent pool to enable increase focus and development in critical growth areas while ensuring that our local operations are fully maximized. The strategy is to bring even more increased value to our shareholders' stated Board Chairman Gary Peart'.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 23:39:00 UTC
