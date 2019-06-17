JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) – Appointment and Post to Post Acquisition

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that Mr. W. David McConnell has stepped down as Chairman of the Board effective June 12, 2019 and Mr. Gary Peart has been appointed as Chairman effective June 13, 2019.

SVL has also advised that Lorna Gooden has resigned as Corporate Secretary effective June 13, 2019 and Katherine P.C. Francis has been appointed as Company Secretary effective June 14, 2019.

SVL further advised that Mr. W. David McConnell has been appointed as Chairman of the Board's Finance Committee effective June 13, 2019.

SVL has also advised that the Board is pleased to announce that the agreement with principals of Post to Post Betting Limited, for the acquisition of a majority shareholding in the latter company was completed effective June 14, 2019. The SVL Board has appointed Mr. Damian Chin-You to the Board of SVL and has nominated Mrs. Ann-Dawn Young Sang, Mr. Ansel Howell and Mr. Xesus Johnston to comprise the majority of the Board of Post to Post Betting Limited.