JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies Company Limited (SRA) Trading of Ordinary Shares Commences on March 7

03/07/2019 | 09:08am EST

This is to advise that trading will commence in the ordinary shares of Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies Company Limited (SRA) on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Sweet River Abattoir & Supplies Company Limited (SRA) has advised that the concern raised by its auditors in their report for the year ending March 31, 2018, has been addressed as follows:

'In the report they pointed out to the non renewal of the lease for our Smithfield Office and cold storage.

'Please be advised that our lease has been renewed and covers the period March 01, 2019 to February 28, 2024'.

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 14:07:10 UTC
