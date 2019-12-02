JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) – Board Approval to Raise Capital

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) has advised that at a Board of Directors' meeting held on November 14, 2019, approval was granted for the Company to increase the capital raise to up to J$4,500,000,000.00 (US$35,000,000.00). This follows SCI's prior advisory of its Board approval for the Company to raise up to J$1,200,000,000.00 (or USD equivalent) in debt.
SCI has further advised that the capital raise will be done in various tranches and may take the form of Bonds, Loans, Notes or Preference Shares.
Disclaimer
JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 00:39:05 UTC