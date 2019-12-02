JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) – Board Approval to Raise Capital

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) has advised that at a Board of Directors' meeting held on November 14, 2019, approval was granted for the Company to increase the capital raise to up to J$4,500,000,000.00 (US$35,000,000.00). This follows SCI's prior advisory of its Board approval for the Company to raise up to J$1,200,000,000.00 (or USD equivalent) in debt.

SCI has further advised that the capital raise will be done in various tranches and may take the form of Bonds, Loans, Notes or Preference Shares.