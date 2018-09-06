JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) – Declared Dividend

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) has advised that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 4th, 2018, an interim dividend of US$0.0013358 per share was declared. The dividend payment will be made to all shareholders on record on September 18, 2018 and will be paid on October 19, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be September 17, 2018.

Ordinary shareholders who hold J$ shares will be paid the J$ equivalent of the US$ dividend declared per share. The exchange rate used will be the weighted average spot exchange selling rate published by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) on the Business Day immediately preceding the date of payment of the dividend.