Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Sygnus Credit Investments (SCI) Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

Sygnus Credit Investments (SCI) has advised that at a meeting of their Board of Directors held on February 13, 2020, an interim dividend of US$0.0029 per share was declared, payable on April 6, 2020, to all SCI's shareholders on record as at March 16, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 13, 2020.

SCI further advised that ordinary shareholders who hold J$ shares will be paid the J$ equivalent of the US$dividend declared per shares. The exchange rate will be the weighted average spot exchange selling rate published by the Bank of Jamaica on the Business Day immediately preceding the date of payment of the dividend.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:50pLake Resources NL Lilac Advances Pilot Plant Testing
AW
07:49pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of NMC Health Plc – NMHLY
GL
07:49pEXXON MOBIL : Federal Reserve to Launch Commercial Paper Funding Facility Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:48pU.S. hotel, travel industry ask for bailout as job cuts begin
RE
07:43pCIBT EDUCATION : Subsidiary Closes on GEC Oakridge Land Purchase
AQ
07:43pTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : The Lancet publishes papers from two studies of Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate
BU
07:39pMITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
RE
07:37pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07:37pCVS HEALTH : Medicare telemedicine update from Aetna President Karen S. Lynch
PU
07:37pENERFLEX : Provides Capital Expenditure, Dividend, and Operational Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
3BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
4CELESTICA INC. : CELESTICA : withdraws guidance after some offices are forced to close over COVID-19
5LG ELECTRONICS INC. : LG ELECTRONICS : Nollywood actor calls out LG over damaged N500K TV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group