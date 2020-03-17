JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Sygnus Credit Investments (SCI) Declares Dividend

Sygnus Credit Investments (SCI) has advised that at a meeting of their Board of Directors held on February 13, 2020, an interim dividend of US$0.0029 per share was declared, payable on April 6, 2020, to all SCI's shareholders on record as at March 16, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 13, 2020.

SCI further advised that ordinary shareholders who hold J$ shares will be paid the J$ equivalent of the US$dividend declared per shares. The exchange rate will be the weighted average spot exchange selling rate published by the Bank of Jamaica on the Business Day immediately preceding the date of payment of the dividend.