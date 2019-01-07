JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Venture Capital Pitch Room 2019

The Jamaica Stock Exchange Venture Capital Pitch Room is an ideal place to seek capital funding and get exposure for a business venture in front of an audience, judging panel, venture capitalists, investment bankers and journalists. The Pitch Room will feature a one-hour segment where six lucky entrepreneurs will have precisely six minutes to pitch their proposals for venture capital funding.

The entrepreneurs' presentations must state clearly:

- What their product or service is;

- The unique value being offered or competitive advantage enjoyed;

- The amount and type of funding being requested and the purpose for which it will be used;

- What percentage stake of the business they are willing to give up.

The judges will identify the top three (3) most promising, new or existing ventures, of which one will receive financial & technical assistance, subject to due diligence and provided that the proposal present a viable business proposition that is considered worthy of funding.

The proposals will be judged on:

- Business viability

- Clarity of presentation

- Feasible organizational and marketing strategy

- Demonstrated expertise and passion for the business of the entrepreneur(s)

Benefits:

 The business product/service receives exposure to potential investors and customers

 The possibility of securing Venture Capital funding

 Great advertising platforms

 Feedback from investors on the business idea, product and/or service.

Conditions to apply:

Please be advised that you must satisfy the following eligibility requirements to be considered for participation in the programme:

i. The individuals applying must be 18 years or older;

ii. At least 50% of the business must be Jamaican;

iii. Must be a part of the management team or one of the business owner/conceptualizer;

iv. Must be willing to negotiate and/or entertain discussions for equity investment;

v. The business is not listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange;

vi. Be willing to register the business as public company;

vii. Entrants should be persons considered fit and proper by the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

2. APPLICATION PACKAGE:

Individuals interested in participating must complete and return the following attached documents to the JSE's Marketing Department:

- Application form

- Business Plan Questionnaire

- Submitted Material Release

- Pitch Release Agreement

If you are applying as a part of a team of founders/owners/conceptualizer; each individual must complete and submit their own application form and accept the conditions of the releases/agreements.

The selected companies must be available and willing to participate in coaching sessions organized by the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

SUBMISSION

Entries must be submitted via e-mail to communications@jamstockex.com by midnight January 11 2019. Selected speakers will be notified by January 15, 2019.

APPLICATION FORM

Personal Information:

Applicant name:

Applicant Address:

Email Address:

Telephone #:

I am a citizen of:

Birth Date:

Gender:

If you are applying as part of a group; list the name(s) of your team:

Business Information:

Business Name:

Business Address:

Business Website:

Date commenced operation:

(If it is a future date, please state expected start-up date)

Ownership Structure of the Business:

(Sole trader, Partnership, Limited Liability)

Business sector:

Manufacturing □

Retailing □

Service □

Agriculture □

BUSINESS PLAN QUESTIONNAIRE

Business Overview:

1. Describe the business/project for which you are seeking to gain funding or investment. Provide a brief summary (history, product/service offering etc.).

2. What is the current state of the business/project?

Operational/Expansion □

Research & Development □

Start-up (less than 1yr) □

Market testing □

Idea □

3. What investment amount are you seeking and what percentage of the business are you willing to offer?

4. What do you intend to do with the investment? Where will the fund go?

5. How much money have the owners/partners invested in the business year to date?

6. Why do you want to pitch your business?

Market Summary:

7. What is your unique selling point? Why is your business, product and/or service notable?

8. Who are your customers?

9. Who are your competitors?

10. Please indicate (if known) the size of the market you currently serve

11. How do you currently market the business?

12. What is your pricing strategy?

Management and Operation:

13. Please provide a summary of the current or the proposed scope of operation of the business? (Location/facilities, staffing, equipment, use of technology etc.)

14. Put into perspective how your business functions or will function on a day-to-day basis (operation process, sourcing of inputs, etc.)

15. Do you and your management team (if applicable) have the relevant experience to run this business? If yes, state experience and qualifications: (Emphasize technical, production, marketing/sales and financial management skills)

Finance:

16. What amount of sales are you currently making on a monthly basis?

17. What is the sales projection for the last three (3) financial years?

18. What is the business total lifetime sales since starting? (if available)

19. What is the gross profit for the last three (3) financial years?

20. What is the net profit for the last three (3) financial years?

21. Does the business currently have any debt? List the debts

Please attach any of the following items that you would like to include in the appendix:

- A product picture

- Operating facility

- Results of market research survey

- Third party evaluation or analyses of the product and/or service