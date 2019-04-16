Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Wigton Windfarm Limited IPO Application Process goes Online

04/16/2019 | 12:23am EDT

Online application for shares in the Wigton IPO is now possible via GoIPO for NCB Capital Markets Clients. GoIPO is Jamaica's first automated IPO processing portal created by NCB Capital Markets in partnership with the Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited (JCSD). This digital solution is available to investors today, Monday, April 15, two days prior to the IPO's opening.

GoIPO is designed to promote ease-of-use allowing participants to electronically submit their applications from their computer, tablet or mobile device. This eliminates the need to visit a location and significantly reduces errors associated with manual processing and paper pushing. The platform is encrypted, providing security and confidentiality to users, who can access the digital portal once they have a JCSD number.

NCB Capital Markets Clients are encouraged to use this new platform in their pursuit of Wigton shares by visiting https://goipo.jncb.com/ and/or may provide feedback via NCBCapinfo@jncb.com.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 04:22:02 UTC
