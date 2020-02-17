JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : iCreate Limited (ICREATE) Raises $24M from Bond Issue

iCreate Limited (iCREATE) has advised that the Company raised $24,000, 000 through the issue of a bond arranged by Sagicor Investments Limited. The bond was issued on February 7, 2020,has semi-annul coupon payments and matures in five years.

ICREATE also advises that Miss Antoinette Hamilton has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2, 2020. Miss Hamilton will be responsible for the financial operations of iCreate Limited.

Miss Hamilton is a Chartered Accountant with over 12 years audit and financial expertise in the private sector. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Studies (Accounting) from the University of the West Indies, completed the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) qualifications with the Georgia State Board of Accountancy, USA and currently pursuing a MBA in Banking and Finance at the Mona School of Business and Management. She also serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation, the Company states.

'iCreate Limited also uses this opportunity to thank our Consulting CFO, Miss Odette Lewis, for her significant contribution to the Company over the last year and wishes her much success,' ICREATE further stated.