JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : iCreate Limited (ICREATE) – Resignation and Appointment

07/08/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

iCreate Limited (ICREATE) has advised that Mrs. Sandra Glasgow tendered her resignation as Chairman and Board Member from the Board of iCreate Limited, effective July 5, 2019.

'Under her leadership and stewardship, Mrs. Glasgow successfully navigated the Company's listing on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The Board wishes to express its sincere gratitude for her service to iCreate Limited,' states ICREATE.

ICREATE also advised that at a Board Meeting on July 4, 2019, the Board appointed Mr. Lissant Mitchell as Director and Chairman of the Board effective July 5, 2019. Mr. Mitchell was also appointed as Mentor to the Company.

'Mr. Mitchell is an experienced and driven executive with a successful career spanning twenty-five years in the Financial Industry, twenty of which have been at the management, senior management and executive levels, with tenures at local institutions as well as affiliates/subsidiaries of regional and international financial groups. He has a proven track record in designing and executing long term sustainable strategic priorities and change management initiatives. Mr. Mitchell has also served on a number of boards including that of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited, and Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited where he also served as its CEO.

'The Board and Management of iCreate look forward to the continued growth of the Company under the leadership of Mr. Mitchell,' ICREATE states.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 00:52:03 UTC
