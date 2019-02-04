JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : iCreate Limited – Basis of Allotment to Subscribers of the Issue of 74,062,500 Ordinary Shares

Sagicor investments Jamaica Limited has advised on the Basis of Allotment to Subscribers for iCreate Limited issue of 74,062,500 Ordinary Shares at a subscription price of $J1.01 per share. The Offer, made subject to the prospectus of iCreate Limited, dated January 17, 2019, closed on February 1, 2019.
The Prospectus outlined two (2) Reserved Share Applicants and a General Pool. The Methodology and allotment of ordinary shares are as follows:
-
Key Partner Pool A
These applicants were allocated 100% of the amounts applied for.
2. Key Partner Pool B
These applicants were allocated 100% of the amounts applied for.
3. General Public Pool
Of the applications received, the first 400,000 units were allocated 100%. The balance in excess of 400,000 units was allocated approximately 1.32%.
Disclaimer
